6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth sumo tournament in Japan

Aloha State Sumo Association
Aloha State Sumo Association(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:02 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will represent the U.S. in the largest youth sumo tournament in Japan next week.

Six Hawaii boys — ages of 10 to 15— are getting their mind and bodies ready to compete among 1,500 other sumo athletes in the 13th Hakuhou Hai Cup.

The tournament will be held in the famed Kokugikan Arena in Ryogoku on Feb. 12.

Sumo athletes from 16 countries are expected to compete.

With travel recently reopened to Japan, this is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the U.S. has been able to compete.

The athletes have gone through rigorous training leading up to this tournament by coaches of Aloha State Sumo Association — a nonprofit organization set up for youth boys and girls to give them opportunities to learn and get involved with the sport of sumo.

The association is still looking to raise money to get their full team to Tokyo to compete.

If you would like to support Hawaii’s youth in sumo, email alohastatesumo@gmail.com.

Some upcoming fundraisers and ways to support include:

  • $25 Prime Rib Plates on Feb. 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Study Hall Bar & Grill on University Avenue.
  • $25 Aloha State Sumo t-shirts
  • Making a tax-deductible donation to Aloha State Sumo Association
  • Corporate sponsorship of Hawaii’s Sumo Team. Tax-deductible donations of $1,000 or more receive special recognition from the team.

