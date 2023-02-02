Zippy’s celebrates Hawaiian language month with new ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi menus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Zippy’s is celebrating Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language month), with exciting new menus.

Throughout February, diners will be able to view the Zippy’s menu in both English and ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi.

They’re partnering with E Ho’opili Mai on Instagram for a weekly series to encourage Zippy’s fans to order in Hawaiian and normalize using the language in everyday life.

Zippys collaborated on this project with Kahanuola Solatorio, Kalehua Kawaʻa, and Lehuanui Watanabe, all of whom teach ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus.

The menu was translated by the haumāna (students) of the Hawaiian 4 class at the Kapālama campus.

If you want to dive deeper into the language, Zippy’s is providing free online lessons from Kumu Solatorio.

Here are a few Zippy’s favorites in ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi for the next time you go.

Hamapuka is hamburger

Kaimine is saimin

Pakeki is spaghetti

Moa palai kōlea is Korean fried chicken

Pā zip me ke kili is Zip Pac with chili

Zippy’s is also hosting a giveaway in celebration of the month and this collaboration for an $100 Zippy’s gift card. Check out instructions here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.