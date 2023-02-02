UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees.

A good mix of pieces that can have a long term or immediate impact in Manoa.

Coach Chang and Company put the finishing touches on the 2023 signing class with an emphasis on defense, signing two defensive backs in Deylion Freeman and DaMarco Moorer, Mililani product Ezekiel Rodrigues and Athlete Domata Peko Jr.

The latter name might sound familiar...Peko the son of 15 year NFL Veteran of the same name.

“We feel like we’re continuing to fill needs, whether they’re younger guys or whether they’re older guys and coming right now and plug and play and be ready to go.” Timmy Chang told reporters. “Definitely beefing up the defense as you can see, getting more pass rushers, getting more speed in the backfield, getting guys to cover guys and getting after the quarterback was definitely a priority in this class as well as being able to protect the quarterback and add a couple more weapons.”

The four joining a group that coach says fits the unique mold of a team that plays in the middle of the pacific ocean.

“We want to go after guys that want to be here want to be in Hawaii, want to represent this state, want to represent this program.” Coach Chang said. “They understand my vision and where we want to take this thing.”

Now with signing day out of the way, UH now looks towards spring ball which has been moved up in order to start construction on the expansion of Ching field, but the mindset is still the same — work.

“There’s a good number of guys that are already here on campus and participating in their fourth week.” Coach Chang said. “I mean, it’s been that fast for us, so they’re in the fourth week of school and fifth week we’re hitting spring ball Monday, so things are hitting these guys fast, but they’ve been good.”

The workman’s mentality is not just a saying, coach Chang potentially opting out of a spring game in order to focus on the development of the team, but coach Chang is still inviting the fans out to practice to watch the ‘Bows work.

