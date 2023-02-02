Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.(8213erika via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

Latest News

The CDC is investigating at least 55 infections in 12 states that have been linked to EzriCare...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Oregon
FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday,...
Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Cybersecurity trends for 2023
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks