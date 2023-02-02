Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter

Mink, the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in...
Mink, the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress, will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter.(MGN/Library of Congress)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way.

Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter.

The U.S. Mint made the announcement on Wednesday as part of its 2024 American Women Quarters collection.

“Patsy Mink was a champion for social justice, equality, and civil rights — she was a trailblazer in every sense of the word,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, in a statement. “As the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a lead author of Title IX, Congresswoman Mink worked to ensure that all women in our country have every opportunity men have.”

Last year, Hirono wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urging the Mint to include Mink — as well as Hawaii cultural leader Edith Kanakaole — as part of the American Women Quarters program.

The trailblazing Hawaii Democrat was elected in 1965 and served for decades in Washington, D.C.

Mink advocated for women’s rights and social justice issues. She was the driving force behind the landmark Title IX legislation that opened opportunities to women in education and athletics.

Mink was also honored with an official portrait, which was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol last year — the 50th anniversary of Title IX being signed into law.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

Latest News

Good weather conditions will finally allow voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia to set sail.
Final sail on Hokulea honors late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, a revered Native Hawaiian doctor
Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a mobile app in an effort to...
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Feb. 2, 2023)