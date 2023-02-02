TRAFFIC: Resurfacing work on H-1 freeway pushed back to next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: the full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Interchange, has been pushed back to start on Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather conditions.

The state Department of Transportation said starting next Monday, crews will resurface the freeway starting at Punahou Street and ending near University Avenue.

Roadwork will occur on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to the Punahou Street offramp (Exit 23), where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, and re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway via the South King Street onramp. Click here for a map of the detour route.

Simultaneously, three lanes will be closed from the Queen Emma Street overpass to the Punahou Street overpass on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Motorists should be aware that roadwork is scheduled to occur during the evening of President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, and the full closure is anticipated through early April.

