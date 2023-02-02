Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC: Resurfacing work on H-1 freeway pushed back to next week

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:55 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: the full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Interchange, has been pushed back to start on Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather conditions.

The state Department of Transportation said starting next Monday, crews will resurface the freeway starting at Punahou Street and ending near University Avenue.

Roadwork will occur on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to the Punahou Street offramp (Exit 23), where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, and re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway via the South King Street onramp. Click here for a map of the detour route.

Simultaneously, three lanes will be closed from the Queen Emma Street overpass to the Punahou Street overpass on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Motorists should be aware that roadwork is scheduled to occur during the evening of President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, and the full closure is anticipated through early April.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman

Latest News

A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school
The law is intended to keep people safe, but tour owners say it threatens their business.
Some appear to be flouting new rules for commercial bike tours on Maui
But state Sen. Kurt Fevella said he remains critical of state Housing Chief Nani Medeiros'...
Lawmaker apologizes for comparing housing chief to the devil, but doubles down on DHHL criticism
(Image: Matsumoto Shave Ice)
Enjoy $1 shave ice for one day only as Haleiwa’s Matsumoto turns 72