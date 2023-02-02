State Sen. Fevella apologizes but doubles down on his criticism of DHHL’s housing plans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two days after Gov. Josh Green accused state Sen. Kurt Fevella of harassing his staff, the Ewa Beach lawmaker apologized.

But he isn’t backing down from his criticisms of the Green administration’s housing plans for Hawaiians.

“If I hurt her and her family ... If I hurt any of them, I apologize,” Fevella said in an interview with Hawaii News Now.

“If the governor felt that I was bullying his people, I apologize for that.”

The apology is for comments he made last week about the state’s Housing Chief, Nani Medeiros, at a Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting on Friday.

“Nani has nothing or no knowledge about Hawaiian people. I don’t care if she says she’s Hawaiian. Just remember now, the devil also was an angel. Remember that. So just because you’re Hawaiian doesn’t mean you have the passion for the people,” he said during the meeting.

That prompted Green to file a harassment complaint with Senate President Ron Kouchi.

“I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way,” Green said Tuesday.

Today, Fevella said he wasn’t questioning Medeiros’ ethnicity — but he didn’t back away from his criticism.

“I never said she wasn’t Hawaiian. I know she’s Hawaiian. But being Hawaiian doesn’t mean that you can do the job, and you can get things done,” he said.

Fevella is upset because he thinks the Green Administration is changing DHHL’s housing plan — which has already been vetted by the Hawaiian Homes Commission and Hawaiian beneficiaries.

That plan is being funded by the $600 million that state lawmakers gave to the DHHL last session.

“It’s a big distraction from the real issues,” Fevella said of the personal conflict.

The Green administration agreed.

“Fevella’s alleged conduct and remarks about Ms. Medeiros have absolutely distracted from the real work at hand, which is why the complaint was filed,” the administration said.

Medeiros had no immediate comment on Fevella’s apology, saying she’ll wait until the senate president decides what he’ll do with the complaint.

