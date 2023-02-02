Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Scientists: Marine debris likely contributed to death of whale that washed ashore on Kauai

Marine debris found in 56-foot-long whales stomach.
Marine debris found in 56-foot-long whales stomach.(DLNR)
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) – Marine debris likely contributed to the death of a 56-foot-long sperm whale that washed ashore on Kauai last week, scientists said.

DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources alongside the University of Hawaii’s lab scientists gave an update on their preliminary examination Thursday morning at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The initial autopsy found plastics and other man made materials like hagfish traps, fishing nets and lines in the whale’s stomach.

The 60-ton beached whale was found dead on Lydgate Beach on Kauai last Friday and researchers worked about 15 hours on Saturday to find out how the it died.

According Dr. Kristi West, the Director of the Health and Stranding Lab at UH, normal prey remains like fish and squid are were also found in the whales stomach — but they were undigested.

“We found at least six hagfish traps and we also found significant amounts of at least seven types of fishing net, at least two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line and a float from a net,” West said.

“We did find a number of things in the stomach of the sperm whale that may have contributed to its death and are certainly disturbing,:

The discovery led researchers to conclude that some of the man-made marine debris could have created a blockage in the whale’s digestive system.

Dr. West said that her team and their partners are only able to examine a small number of whales and dolphins that die in Hawaii waters. They think that each individual mammal they are able to examine represents as many of 20 others that ultimately die under circumstances just like this.

NOAA fisheries and Native Hawaiian practitioners were present for the clean-up operation on Saturday and its burial on Sunday to ensure cultural protocols were followed.

As disturbing as some of this evidence is, researchers say it presents a unique opportunity to learn more about how whales and other animals are impacted by plastics and other unnatural marine debris like derelict fishing nets.

Officials said the whale’s official cause of death likely won’t be determined for some time.

DLNR is urging the public to do their part and report distressed, injured and dead marine mammals to the NOAA hotline at 1-888-256-9840.

If you see marine debris in waters, email a photo and location description with your contact information to dlnr.marine.debris@hawaii.gov or DisasterDebris@noaa.gov. You can also call 808-587-0400 to make a report.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

Latest News

A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
Waipahu house fire
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 2, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 2, 2023)
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible starting tomorrow