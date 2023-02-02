Tributes
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

The ban would follow similar moves by counties in recent years, to bar the use of other plastic items, such as bags and utensils.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii.

A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature.

It would follow similar moves by counties in recent years to bar the use of other plastic items, such as bags and utensils.

Bottles that are 2 liters or larger would still be allowed, as well as bottles used for public health needs and emergencies, said officials.

State Rep. Sean Quinlan authored the bill and says Hawaii needs to end its overreliance on plastic.

If passed, the law could take effect as early as next year.

