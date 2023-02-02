Tributes
Paw Patrol Live! is coming to the Blaisdell Concert Hall

The pack is back and on a roll to Blaisdell Concert Hall, May 12-21
The pack is back and on a roll to Blaisdell Concert Hall, May 12-21
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahoy mateys! Your preschooler’s favorite crime-fighting puppy pals are coming back to Honolulu!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is an action-packed, music-filled production based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon.

The show runs from May 12 - 21 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Tickets for all 16 performances in Honolulu will go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 10 a.m.

Purchase your tickets before the general public by becoming a “Tail Mail” subscriber. “Tail Mail” subscribers will have access to special offers, including an exclusive pre-sale for all Honolulu performances starting on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Sign up here.

