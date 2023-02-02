Tributes
NOAA team frees entangled humpback whale spotted in waters off Kona

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An entangled humpback whale was freed by a NOAA team on Tuesday after it was spotted off Hawaii Island.

NOAA said a team of trained responders freed the subadult humpback in waters near the Kona Airport, in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

Officials said the animal had a life-threatening entanglement of small gauge rope wrapped tightly and embedded around the tailstock with a bundle of gear and two buoys behind the fluke.

As part of the rescue mission, the team used a hook knife to cut roughly 100 feet of line, netting and two buoys.

Because of the the location and type of entanglement, experts said the whale would likely not have been able to free itself.

While the whale is believed to be fully disentangled, NOAA said some non-wrapping embedded lines will hopefully be shed over time.

NOAA said although the animal is no longer tangled in gear, the impacts of the entanglement remain. Officials said the whale was in “poor condition, emaciated and suffering physical trauma. However, it now has a much better chance of survival.”

Officials said the recovered gear will be assessed to determine its origin and use, to better understand the entanglement risk and reduce the threat of future entanglements.

If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, officials ask to keep a safe and legal distance and to call the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840 or the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16 immediately.

To report a vessel coming too close to a whale, call the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964.

