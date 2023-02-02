Tributes
Maui police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man in argument over parking

Maui County police investigating stabbing at the Shops at Wailea.
Maui County police investigating stabbing at the Shops at Wailea.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking.

Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.

The victim told police that he got into a verbal argument with the suspect over parking that escalated into a physical altercation, ending in a stabbing.

Officials said the 29-year-old was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 63-year-old Yasa Gokcan in connection to the stabbing. He is charged with second-degree assualt.

Gokcan’s bail is set at $5,000.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

