Maui police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man in argument over parking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking.

Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.

The victim told police that he got into a verbal argument with the suspect over parking that escalated into a physical altercation, ending in a stabbing.

Officials said the 29-year-old was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 63-year-old Yasa Gokcan in connection to the stabbing. He is charged with second-degree assualt.

Gokcan’s bail is set at $5,000.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.