First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible starting tomorrow

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today.

Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up.

Rain prone conditions will move over the state Friday through Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to some islands, particularly Kauai and Oahu. Trade winds will increase during this time as well, with breezy conditions expected statewide by Saturday.

Surf along north facing shores will hold at small levels today due to a mix of a medium-period northwest swell and short-period northerly swell moving through.

A fresh medium-period north-northwest will arrive at the exposed beaches by the end of the day Saturday. Another advisory level northwest swell is due sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The off season south swell will drop on Friday while east shores pick up when the trade winds speed up on Friday.

