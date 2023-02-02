Firefighters respond to early-morning blaze at Waipahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to an early-morning blaze at an abandoned Waipahu home on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane.

One neighbor told Hawaii News Now that the home is abandoned and there are several other abandoned homes nearby.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

EMS reported no injuries.

We’ve reached out to HFD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

