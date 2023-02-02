Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities.

The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday.

The fire department provided a water cannon salute for the doctor who died in November at age 78.

“Uncle Emmett leaves an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the people of Hawaii."

One of his core beliefs as a doctor was that the health and well-being of each patient needed to be understood in the context of their ohana, genealogy, lifestyle, and aina, according to his Molokai community.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Lanikeha Community Center on Molokai and on March 4 in Honolulu at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

