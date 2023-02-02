Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities.
The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday.
The fire department provided a water cannon salute for the doctor who died in November at age 78.
One of his core beliefs as a doctor was that the health and well-being of each patient needed to be understood in the context of their ohana, genealogy, lifestyle, and aina, according to his Molokai community.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Lanikeha Community Center on Molokai and on March 4 in Honolulu at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
