FBI arrests former Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI has arrested former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on Thursday morning, officials said.

The FBI said Yuen was arrested on federal charges related to the possession of child sex abuse material.

Yuen has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, including Punahou alumni and MMA star Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes Yuen may have victimized them to come forward by calling (808) 673-2719 or emailing yueninvestigation@fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

