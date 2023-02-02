Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FBI arrests former Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI has arrested former Punahou basketball coach Dwayne Yuen on Thursday morning, officials said.

The FBI said Yuen was arrested on federal charges related to the possession of child sex abuse material.

Yuen has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, including Punahou alumni and MMA star Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

Investigators are asking anyone who believes Yuen may have victimized them to come forward by calling (808) 673-2719 or emailing yueninvestigation@fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

Latest News

Waipahu house fire
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
Marine debris found in 56-foot-long whales stomach.
Scientists: Marine debris likely contributed to death of whale that washed ashore on Kauai
Debris mass
Marine debris found in sperm whale that washed ashore on Kauai
A public charter school on UH land “caught off guard” about possibly having to move
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced