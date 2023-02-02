City reaches $2.85M settlement with central victim in Kealoha corruption scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has reached a $2.8 million settlement in a closely-watched civil lawsuit brought by Gerard Puana, a key victim in the Kealoha corruption scandal.
The news was announced in federal court Wednesday ― and the settlement is still subject to City Council approval.
Disgraced ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his estranged wife Katherine, a former city deputy prosecutor, framed Puana with a federal crime ― the theft of their mailbox ― during a financial dispute with the Puana family.
The case was an attempt to discredit him and hide the Kealohas’ theft.
In December, a federal judge ruled that the city could be held liable for crimes the Kealohas committed, rejecting the city’s argument that the former power couple were operating in their own self-interest and not enacting policy.
When the Puana civil suit was first filed, attorneys demanded $30 million in damages.
But subsequent rulings significantly reduced the amounts they could seek.
Even so, the settlement announced Wednesday underscores a key fact in the case ― that the Kealohas and conspiring officers intentionally violated Puana’s rights.
The Kealohas are both serving time in federal prison.
