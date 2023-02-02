Tributes
Casting team for Disney Cruise Line returns to Hawaii in search for new talent

They’re looking for dancers, singers and character performers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casting team from “Disney Cruise Line” is holding auditions in Hawaii later this month.

They’re looking for dancers, singers and character performers.

If selected, the cruise line is offering a contract for eight weeks rehearsal in Toronto, Canada and six months on the mainstage onboard one of their premiere cruise liners.

Auditions will be held at the Hawaii Theatre from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22.

This is the first time in more than a decade, the major cruise line is auditioning in the islands.

Interested in trying out? Click here for more information.

