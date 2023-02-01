Wahiawa educator wins prestigious $25K national award in surprise ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School, walked into an assembly on campus on Tuesday, she had no idea she would be winning a prestigious national award.

“I was floored, I had no idea this was happening,” Kwon said. “I was the one who sent out reminders for this assembly, where to sit, how students should make lei, so I had no idea. The staff did a great job keeping this a secret.”

In a surprise assembly, Kwon was named this year’s recipient of the Milken Educator Award with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.

The prize goes to the country’s top educators who inspire and uplift their students, colleagues and the community.

Kwon is one of 40 elementary educators across the country to be recognized with the award.

“This inspires other teachers, other schools to do better,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. “It’s not a competition, but they look at this experience and they look at the joy of the teacher, and they look at the joy of the students and the entire school, and they look at that and share the joy and excitement.”

Kwon started at the school as a teacher a decade ago and was recognized for engaging students through distance learning.

In addition to the $25,000 prize, she will also receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles this April.

Fun fact: Kwon said she’ll spend part of the money on two basketballs that are needed for an upcoming fifth-grade tournament.

“I hope this recognition is for our entire school, and I’m really, really grateful to be here learning and growing with you all so thank you so much,” Kwon said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.