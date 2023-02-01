Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wahiawa educator wins prestigious $25K national award in surprise ceremony

Esther Kwon is this year's Milken Educator Award recipient.
Esther Kwon is this year's Milken Educator Award recipient.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School, walked into an assembly on campus on Tuesday, she had no idea she would be winning a prestigious national award.

“I was floored, I had no idea this was happening,” Kwon said. “I was the one who sent out reminders for this assembly, where to sit, how students should make lei, so I had no idea. The staff did a great job keeping this a secret.”

In a surprise assembly, Kwon was named this year’s recipient of the Milken Educator Award with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.

The prize goes to the country’s top educators who inspire and uplift their students, colleagues and the community.

Kwon is one of 40 elementary educators across the country to be recognized with the award.

“This inspires other teachers, other schools to do better,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. “It’s not a competition, but they look at this experience and they look at the joy of the teacher, and they look at the joy of the students and the entire school, and they look at that and share the joy and excitement.”

Kwon started at the school as a teacher a decade ago and was recognized for engaging students through distance learning.

In addition to the $25,000 prize, she will also receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles this April.

Fun fact: Kwon said she’ll spend part of the money on two basketballs that are needed for an upcoming fifth-grade tournament.

“I hope this recognition is for our entire school, and I’m really, really grateful to be here learning and growing with you all so thank you so much,” Kwon said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flash flood warning cancelled for Kauai, but Kuhio Highway remains closed
Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
Car into Pizza Hut building in Waianae
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

Latest News

After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians are moving.
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Detectives continue investigations into several missing individuals from Puna District
Detectives suspect foul play in 3 missing person cases from Puna
Beached whale closes Kauai beach
DLNR: Endangered whale carcass that washed ashore on Kauai has been buried
Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops