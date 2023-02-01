Tributes
Public will have a chance to weigh in on future of Red Hill fuel facility

And while the state ordered the Navy to drain the fuel tanks last month, the Board of Water Supply’s Chief Engineer and Manager, Ernie Lau has been pushing for immediate action because he says they pose a threat to the island's main aquifer.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public will have a chance to weigh in on the future of the Red Hill fuel facility.

The Navy has awarded a contract to a firm called “Nakupuna Companies” to get public input on re-purposing Red Hill after defueling is complete.

The Navy did not say how much the contract is worth or when this public outreach program will begin.

But when it’s all done, the top five ideas will be further analyzed for feasibility, before a final analysis is given to state and federal regulators.

The Navy said removing the tanks entirely is a high-risk project but they vowed not to use Red Hill for fuel again.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are getting more serious about Red Hill.

The House passed a resolution on Tuesday, creating a special committee on Red Hill consisting of seven lawmakers.

