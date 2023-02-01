Man, woman injured following assault at Mililani Walmart parking lot
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man and woman are injured following an apparent aggravated assault at a Walmart parking lot in Mililani.
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m.
Officials said a 37-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 40-year-old man in serious condition.
EMS said it administered advanced life support to a patient who was apparently run over by a car and then assaulted.
Paramedics also treated a man who suffered multiple injuries after he was assaulted.
It is unclear what led to the assault at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
