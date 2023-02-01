Man, woman injured following assault at Mililani Walmart parking lot

Tributes
HPD responding to aggravated assault in Mililani Walmart parking lot(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man and woman are injured following an apparent aggravated assault at a Walmart parking lot in Mililani.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m.

Officials said a 37-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 40-year-old man in serious condition.

EMS said it administered advanced life support to a patient who was apparently run over by a car and then assaulted.

Paramedics also treated a man who suffered multiple injuries after he was assaulted.

It is unclear what led to the assault at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

