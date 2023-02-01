Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PHOTOS: Rescuers use large net to pull stranded dog up from pond

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida rescued a dog stuck in a pond Monday.

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue joined Animal Control officers at Lucy Dell Park in Tampa to save a dog stranded in the shallow part of a pond.

Officials said a child walking to school noticed the dog was trapped on some floating vegetation in the pond and notified authorities.

After Animal Control officers showed up and noticed they would not be able to get to the dog safely, they called Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Responding crews were able to set up a rope system to lower FireMedic 1 Gilbert “Gil” Navas into the water.

Navas made his way to the stranded dog and lassoed him with Animal Control equipment before carrying the animal back to the boardwalk. Crews on the boardwalk then lifted the dog with a large net before helping Navas get up to the boardwalk.

Animal Control said the dog did not have a chip and took him to the Pet Resource Center. If an owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, officials said the dog will be put up for adoption and given the name “Gil” after his rescuer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition

Latest News

Cheap Eats
Cheap Eats: Tight Tacos
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023)
Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
Emmitt Glynn teaches AP African American studies to a group of Baton Rouge Magnet High School...
Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’