Oahu grand jury indicts 29-year-old man on sex trafficking, kidnapping charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted a 29-year-old man on charges of sex trafficking.

In addition to sex trafficking, Manuel Thomas was also charged with kidnapping and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, according to the state Attorney General’s office.

Thomas was being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Officials did not release further details on the case.

Sex trafficking and kidnapping are class A felony offenses punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while promoting a dangerous drug is a class C felony offense punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Victims or anyone who suspects any sex trafficking activity should call 911 or the following numbers:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-800-373-7888 or text 233733

Hawaii Department of Human Services Child Trafficking Hotline: (808) 832-1999 for Oahu or 1-888-398-1188 for the neighbor islands

