Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mom found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside

Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her...
Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are investigating the death of a Florida mother as a homicide after she was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler asleep inside.

Officers found the woman, who was in her 20s, dead at the scene in a Tampa neighborhood around 10 p.m. Monday. She was next to a Ford EcoSport SUV in which police found a boy under the age of 2 sleeping in a car seat.

The boy was not hurt and is now in the care of a relative.

Investigators say the victim had trauma to her upper body. They are currently investigating her death as a homicide.

The victim does not appear to live in the neighborhood in which she was found, according to police.

A person who was walking in the area first discovered her body.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flash flood warning cancelled for Kauai, but Kuhio Highway remains closed
Car into Pizza Hut building in Waianae
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

Latest News

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Oregon kidnapping suspect in police custody after standoff
About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility atop Haleakala
About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility atop Haleakala
Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances...
Embattled Rep. Santos steps down from committees amid investigation
Bicyclist in critical condition after vehicle collision closing Kapaa Quarry Road
Bicyclist in critical condition after vehicle collision, closing Kapaa Quarry Road