Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 700 new cases in past week

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 766 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 377,743.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,797.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

