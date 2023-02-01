Hawaii men’s basketball back on the road to start second half of Big West schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is back on the road to begin the second half of the Big West Conference season.

UH is coming off of a home split with a 65-64 loss to UC Santa Barbara and a 72-69 win over Cal State Bakersfield.

At 7-3 in League play, the ‘Bows currently sit at fourth place in the BWC just two games behind first place UCSB and one game ahead of fifth place UC Davis — UH’s opponent this Thursday.

Last time out, Hawaii got a 74-66 win over the Aggies to kick off the Big West season and look to kick off the second half of the season the same way.

Hawaii then heads to Cal Poly on Saturday — another win for the ‘Bows early on in the BWC slate.

Tip off on Thursday is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time and Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time — both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

