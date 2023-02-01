First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days, with the island atmosphere somewhat unstable. Low clouds will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening. Unstable trade winds will develop Friday through Sunday with locally heavy rainfall possible over some islands. Stronger and more stable trades develop by next week.

A series of small northwest swells will keep surf relatively steady through Thursday, with a slow decline expected Friday and Saturday. A small north-northwest swell is expected to build late Saturday and Saturday night then slowly decline as it shifts more northerly Sunday through Monday. A new long period northwest swell is expected to slowly build to moderate levels Monday through next Tuesday. An out of season south swell will provide surf around summertime average through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.