Preparations underway for Honolulu Zoo events, including a unique Valentine’s Day experience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a lot happening in the new year at the Honolulu Zoo.

New animals, the return of big events and fundraisers and even something special ahead of Valentines Day.

Valentine’s Day brings a new opportunity for showing someone you love them in a very unique way.

”We’re excited to offer our ‘Love Bites’ campaign where you can buy a mealworm, cricket or vegetable and name it in honor of someone you love, or maybe don’t love,” said Shelby Carlos, Director of Community Engagement for the Honolulu Zoo Society.

For a donation of $5, $10 or $20, Carlos said zoo staff will feed it to a live animal.

The gift also includes an e-card to whoever you named the snack after, letting them know.

For a more generous donation of $100 dollars, Carlos said the zoo will create a personalized video message of your snack actually being fed to one of their animals.

The last day to purchase a “Love Bite” will be at midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Donations will help the Honolulu Zoo Society bring in new animals and continue education programs for keiki.

Recently, the group purchased pigs and goats from a farm in Waianae that became the newest (and one of the most popular) attractions at the Keiki Zoo.

2023 is also a special year for the zoo and the Honolulu Zoo Society as the non-profit welcomes back their annual fundraiser ‘Zoofari’ to the zoo grounds — the first time in 12 years.

