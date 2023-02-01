Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Preparations underway for Honolulu Zoo events, including a unique Valentine’s Day experience

By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a lot happening in the new year at the Honolulu Zoo.

New animals, the return of big events and fundraisers and even something special ahead of Valentines Day.

Valentine’s Day brings a new opportunity for showing someone you love them in a very unique way.

”We’re excited to offer our ‘Love Bites’ campaign where you can buy a mealworm, cricket or vegetable and name it in honor of someone you love, or maybe don’t love,” said Shelby Carlos, Director of Community Engagement for the Honolulu Zoo Society.

For a donation of $5, $10 or $20, Carlos said zoo staff will feed it to a live animal.

The gift also includes an e-card to whoever you named the snack after, letting them know.

For a more generous donation of $100 dollars, Carlos said the zoo will create a personalized video message of your snack actually being fed to one of their animals.

The last day to purchase a “Love Bite” will be at midnight on Valentine’s Day.

Donations will help the Honolulu Zoo Society bring in new animals and continue education programs for keiki.

Recently, the group purchased pigs and goats from a farm in Waianae that became the newest (and one of the most popular) attractions at the Keiki Zoo.

2023 is also a special year for the zoo and the Honolulu Zoo Society as the non-profit welcomes back their annual fundraiser ‘Zoofari’ to the zoo grounds — the first time in 12 years.

For more information on the event and everything else happening at the Honolulu Zoo, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
The owners said Kai is a 3-year-old American pit bull.
Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull

Latest News

HPD responding to aggravated assault in Mililani Walmart parking lot
Police responding to apparent assault in Mililani Walmart parking lot
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 700 new cases in past week
The owners said Kai is a 3-year-old American pit bull.
Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull
(Image: Matsumoto Shave Ice)
Enjoy $1 shave ice for one day only as Haleiwa’s Matsumoto turns 72