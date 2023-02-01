Enjoy $1 shave ice for one day only as Haleiwa’s Matsumoto turns 72

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shave ice is a must-have treat whenever you’re in Hawaii.

And many residents and visitors alike know any trip through Haleiwa isn’t complete without a stop at Matsumoto Shave Ice.

The landmark shave ice shop will turn 72 years old this month.

They opened their doors on Feb. 13, 1951 on Kamehameha Highway.

To celebrate, the store is selling $1 shave ice with any three flavors — no extras — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

