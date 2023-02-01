Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Enjoy $1 shave ice for one day only as Haleiwa’s Matsumoto turns 72

(Image: Matsumoto Shave Ice)
(Image: Matsumoto Shave Ice)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shave ice is a must-have treat whenever you’re in Hawaii.

And many residents and visitors alike know any trip through Haleiwa isn’t complete without a stop at Matsumoto Shave Ice.

The landmark shave ice shop will turn 72 years old this month.

[RELATED: New flavors, new toppings, and a new appreciation: The shave is all grown up]

They opened their doors on Feb. 13, 1951 on Kamehameha Highway.

To celebrate, the store is selling $1 shave ice with any three flavors — no extras — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
The owners said Kai is a 3-year-old American pit bull.
Investigation underway after Hawaii Island police officer fatally shoots pit bull

Latest News

Critical Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Bicyclist
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua
And while the state ordered the Navy to drain the fuel tanks last month, the Board of Water...
Public will have a chance to weigh in on future of Red Hill fuel facility
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition