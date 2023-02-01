Detectives continue investigations into several missing individuals from Puna District

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police detectives are continuing the investigations into several missing individual from the Puna District over the past few years.

Throughout these investigations, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section have conducted interviews, completed forensic analysis of cellphone and financial records, and followed up on numerous tips from the public.

Although not confirmed, police suspect foul play may be involved in each case.

Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, age 37, was reported missing in early October 2019 and has not been seen or heard from since. He was known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Joseph David Smithey, age 54, was reported missing in late June 2021; however, he had not been seen since late May 2021, at his residence on Lehua Street, in Mountain View.

Jennifer Michelle Showen, age 41, was reported missing in early July 2022 and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen at her residence on Ina Street, in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Pahoa.

Police ask anyone with information on these cases to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. They may also email tips and other information to unsolvedhomicides@hawaiicounty.gov.

