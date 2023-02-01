Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare...
The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.(Source: ezricare.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:58 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death.

The agency says most of the people with these reported using artificial tears, and EzriCare was the most common brand. Because the eye drops are preservative-free, they don’t have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

Testing of open EzriCare bottles identified Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria that were resistant to several antibiotics, according to the CDC. The bacterium can cause a variety of infections and is most commonly spread in healthcare settings.

The CDC says people should stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while their investigation continues.

A statement from EzriCare says the company has received no complaints or adverse event reports about its product. It has not been asked to recall the eye drops but recommends not using them, out of an abundance of caution, while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flash flood warning cancelled for Kauai, but Kuhio Highway remains closed
Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition

Latest News

A city government employee turned himself in to face charges of second-degree murder while armed.
DC police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 13-year-old
FILE - An Apple store is seen in this file photo. Apps operated by Apple and Google are under...
Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
The situation is a good reminder to childproof your apps.
Boy playing on dad's phone spends nearly $1,000 on GrubHub