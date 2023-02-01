Tributes
Bicyclist in critical condition after vehicle collision, closing Kapaa Quarry Road

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Bicyclist is in critical condition after vehicle collision Tuesday, said officials.

Kapaa Quarry Road is closed between Mokapu to Kalani Highway, due to the accident.

Officials said emergency crews responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6 p.m. near Mokapu road and Kapaa Quarry road.

According to EMS, a bicyclist was struck by truck.

EMS treated the 50-year-old man with advance life saving measures transported in critical condition to area hospital.

