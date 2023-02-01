Tributes
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park

Critical Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Bicyclist
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:08 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck near Mokuleia Beach Park Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway.

On January 31, 2023, at about 6:45 PM, a critical motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist occurred in the area of Farrington Highway, near Mokuleia Beach Park.

Police said the 37-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a truck that crossed into an opposite bound lane while attempting to pass a vehicle.

The truck overturned and the 19-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

