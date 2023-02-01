Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck near Mokuleia Beach Park Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway.

Police said the 37-year-old male bicyclist was hit by a truck that crossed into an opposite bound lane while attempting to pass a vehicle.

The truck overturned and the 19-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

