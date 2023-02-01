After state senator compares housing chief to the devil, Gov. Green files harassment complaint

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green said today that state Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared his housing chief to “the devil” and questioned her commitment to the Hawaiian people.

In a letter to Senate President Ron Kouchi, Green said Fevella’s recent comments about Housing chief Nani Medeiros violated the Senate rules barring offensive language about a person’s race.

“I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way. In fact, I won’t tolerate anyone in the state being treated this way,” Green said during an interview with Hawaii News Now.

During a Hawaiian Homes Commission meeting on Friday, Fevella said of Medeiros:

“She has nothing or no knowledge about Hawaiian people. I don’t care if she says she’s Hawaiian. Just remember now, the devil also was an angel. Remember that. So just because you’re Hawaiian doesn’t mean you have the passion for the people,” Fevella said.

Medeiros said the Republican lawmaker’s comments crossed the line.

“I got very upset. I was shocked that I was hearing what I was hearing. It was upsetting. It made me angry,” she said.

“In Hawaiian families, when you come after somebody in that family, especially for their Hawaiian-ness, you’re challenging their whole family; you’re challenging their history.”

Before she became the state’s housing chief, Medeiros worked with housing the homeless. She even worked with Fevella on Green’s first homeless project in Fevella’s district.

“I thought he was a friend,” she said.

“He’s made no effort to apologize.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to Fevella for this story, but he declined to be interviewed.

The governor’s complaint also said it’s not the first time Fevella has been accused of bullying his staff.

Administration officials point to comments Fevella made in the same DHHL hearing, criticizing Hawaiian Homelands Chair Ikaika Anderson.

“He lied five times to us. That’s in the hearings. I’m not gonna say mislead, he lied,” Fevella said of Anderson on Friday.

The conflict comes as some lawmakers are expressing concerns over how the Green administration handles the money they appropriated for native Hawaiian housing.

But political experts said that’s no excuse for Fevella’s alleged behavior.

“I think when it comes to personal attacks, that really isn’t appropriate,” said Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor.

“It just creates a more difficult governing environment where people begin to develop these personal animosities. It doesn’t really help us develop good public policy.”

Under the Senate’s rules, the Senate President will likely make an initial determination on the complaint’s merits and can refer it to a bi-partisan committee for further investigation, which can lead to disciplinary action.

Kouchi said he received the complaint and has spoken with Fevella. He said he looks forward to discussing the matter with the governor.

