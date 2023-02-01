About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility atop Haleakala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 700 Gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex at the summit of Haleakala on Maui, Jan. 29.

According to officials, the cause of the spill was due to a mechanical issue — a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off during the night of Jan. 29.

The following morning at 8 a.m., site maintenance personnel identified that the pump failed to shut off and immediately deactivated the transfer pump.

Approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the system, according to officials.

“We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment and will work with necessary state and federal officials as we begin clean-up efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The cause of the failure is under review.

According to officials, notification of the spill was made to the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.

