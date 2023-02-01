Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility atop Haleakala

About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility atop Haleakala
About 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at a Space Force facility atop Haleakala(Courtesy Space Force)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 700 Gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex at the summit of Haleakala on Maui, Jan. 29.

According to officials, the cause of the spill was due to a mechanical issue — a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off during the night of Jan. 29.

The following morning at 8 a.m., site maintenance personnel identified that the pump failed to shut off and immediately deactivated the transfer pump.

Approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the system, according to officials.

“We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment and will work with necessary state and federal officials as we begin clean-up efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The cause of the failure is under review.

According to officials, notification of the spill was made to the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.

For questions, please contact Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs at 808-448-3221.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Aloha From Aloha Stadium Closing Event
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flash flood warning cancelled for Kauai, but Kuhio Highway remains closed
Car into Pizza Hut building in Waianae
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

Latest News

Bicyclist in critical condition after vehicle collision closing Kapaa Quarry Road
Bicyclist in critical condition after vehicle collision, closing Kapaa Quarry Road
Honolulu Police Department building
Discipline report reveals cellblock beating in which officers were fired for excessive force, falsifying reports
Gov. Josh Green says recent comments by state Sen. Kurt Fevella comparing the state's housing...
After state senator compares housing chief to the devil, Gov. Green files harassment complaint
The plaintiffs include head of Human Resources Melissa Magonigle, Lieutenant Audra Sellers, and...
Lawsuits allege gender discrimination, retaliation, harassment, hostile workplace at MPD