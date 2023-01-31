Tributes
Repairs underway for downed pole in Ala Moana area

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway for a downed pole in the Ala Moana area.

HECO crews responded in the middle of the night on Tuesday near the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Kanunu Street.

There is no timeline when the repairs will be finished.

The cause of the downed pole is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

