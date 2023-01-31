Tributes
Puna Geothermal Venture to give update on power plant at community meeting

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Puna Geothermal Venture is holding its first community meeting of the year on Tuesday.

It’ll be held at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility at 4 p.m.

PGV officials will update the public on the geothermal power plant, which is planning to add a new well to increase its generating capacity.

It currently provides 23 megawatts of power to Hawaii Island.

For those who are unable to attend, officials said the meeting will be recorded and posted on the PVG website.

Three more meetings will be held this year in April, July and October.

