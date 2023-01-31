Kauai beach remains closed for maintenance after beached whale found dead

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) – Lydgate Beach on Kauai will be closed Tuesday due to park maintenance.

This comes after an endangered sperm whale washed up on shore over the weekend.

With the assistance of the Department of Public Works, crews will be on-site with heavy machinery to remove debris in the vicinity of Morgan’s Ponds and complete clean-up work.

DLNR officials said the cause of death of the whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai’s Lydgate Park, won’t likely be determined for some time.

Once the carcass is on dry ground, the investigation into its death will begin.

NOAA fisheries and Native Hawaiian practitioners were present for the clean-up operation on Saturday to ensure cultural protocols were followed.

Lydgate Beach Park is schedule to reopen to the public on Wednesday.

