Hazardous tree work closes parts of Makena State Park

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, portions of Makena State park on Maui will be closed for the next two weeks for storm debris cleanup.

Sections of the park will be closed due to the equipment used to remove large pieces of debris, like fallen trees and hazardous branches.

The closures are as follows:

Jan. 31 and Feb. 1: Black Sand Beach gate will be closed

Feb. 2 and 3, as well as Feb. 6 and 7: First entrance (north paved parking lot, parking lot entry gate) will be closed

Feb. 8 to 10: Second and Third entrances will be intermittently closed

The project is expected to be completed by Feb. 10.

