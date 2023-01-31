Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former police chief prevails in defamation suit brought by ex-SHOPO president

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard and the city for defamation.(none)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Monday sided with former Police Chief Susan Ballard in a defamation suit.

The suit was brought by Tenari Maafala, who stepped down as president of the police union in 2018.

Maafala had argued that Ballard damaged his reputation with statements she made to Honolulu Civil Beat in 2017, accusing him of overtime abuse. In testimony, Ballard claimed her statements were mischaracterized.

‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial

Ballard said on the stand that when she said “overtime issues” to Civil Beat, she did not mean “overtime abuses.”

In their decision, the jury found that Ballard hadn’t made false statements to Civil Beat.

Because of that, the jury didn’t have to decide on the question of malice ― also required to prove defamation because Maafala is a public figure.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flood watch up for most islands as heavy rains persist
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Car into Pizza Hut building in Waianae
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

Latest News

Windward Oahu residents are crossing their fingers this rainy weather doesn't cause any major...
Windward Oahu residents are crossing their fingers this rainy weather doesn't cause any major damage
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Chinatown Homeless
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment