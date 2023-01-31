Tributes
Flood mitigation work to kick off in Maili

The new flood mitigation improvements for Maili stream will begin on the mountain side of Farrington Highway.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work scheduled to repair the Maili Stream channel began Monday, according to officials.

The new flood mitigation improvements for Maili stream will begin on the mountain side of Farrington Highway.

Officials say public parking will be limited.

Traffic may also be impacted — especially during construction hours which are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to officials.

The project is scheduled to last until June 6th.

