First Alert Forecast: Improving weather conditions on the way

The threat of heavy rain is diminishing considerably for Tuesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Partly cloudy skies and fewer showers are in the forecast for Tuesday as greatly improved conditions move in over the islands. It will still be a little unsettled through Wednesday with light winds and some afternoon clouds and showers. Trade winds are expected to return by the end of the week with increasing showers over windward areas, especially near the end of the week as showers move in from an old frontal boundary.

In surf, an out-of-season south swell will boost waves to chest-high heights on south shores Tuesday into Thursday. A long-period northwest swell is declining, with a small northwest pulse expected Wednesday and Thursday. East shore surf will drop with the declining trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

