County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday.

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He was injured Friday during heavy rains.

Officials said after being sucked into the storm drain at Waiapo Street, he was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Maui County said Evans-Dumaran is showing signs of improvement, but isn’t out of the woods yet.

”We are grateful and humbled by the support of our community and send our deepest appreciation to everyone,” Fire Chief Brad Ventura said, in a news release.

The county said a GoFundMe page will be established to assist the family with expenses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.