Classes resume for students on Molokai, Kauai as severe weather eases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s back to school for students of Molokai and Kauai after severe weather conditions closed down some schools on Monday.

The state cancelled class at five Molokai public schools, and Kualapuu Charter School.

The following schools on Molokai are back in session on Tuesday:

Kaunakakai Elementary

Kilohana Elementary

Mamaloa Elementary

Molokai Middle

Molokai High

Classes also resume at Kauai’s Hanalei Elementary on Tuesday.

Officials said flooding on the island blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities.

Cleanups are also underway for Maui, Molokai and Kauai as the severe weather eases.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.