Classes resume for students on Molokai, Kauai as severe weather eases

Hawaii School Campus
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s back to school for students of Molokai and Kauai after severe weather conditions closed down some schools on Monday.

The state cancelled class at five Molokai public schools, and Kualapuu Charter School.

The following schools on Molokai are back in session on Tuesday:

  • Kaunakakai Elementary
  • Kilohana Elementary
  • Mamaloa Elementary
  • Molokai Middle
  • Molokai High

Classes also resume at Kauai’s Hanalei Elementary on Tuesday.

Officials said flooding on the island blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities.

Cleanups are also underway for Maui, Molokai and Kauai as the severe weather eases.

