Bolstering its fleet of aged Handi-Vans, City hopes to improve reliability — and ridership

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Handi-Van is a critical resource for those with disabilities. And now efforts are underway to improve those key services.

The City purchased 48 new vehicles that will replace nearly of hundreds of 9-year-old Handi-Vans with more than 500,000 miles.

They’re worth nearly $10 million and 80% is federal funding.

We spoke with the Department of Transportation Services to see how those changes are coming along.

Officials said the new fleet will address some concerns that have been raised by some of it’s 3,000 daily users, including reducing wait times.

Compared to previous vehicle models, the City said the new Handi-Vans will also come with improved reverse docking lights and electronic passenger doors, for enhanced safety and comfort for both riders and operators.

The Ford Handi-Vans are being built in Kalihi by Soderholm Bus and Mobility.

There are about 13,000 people who are certified as Handi-Van eligible with bout 8,000 of them who used the service at least once during the past year.

The service operates island-wide 365 days a year (virtually 24 hours per day).

The Handi-Van fare is $2.00 for low income riders and $2.25 for a standard rate. The actual trip cost is around $50.

The new fleet is slated to arrive in August.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.