Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bolstering its fleet of aged Handi-Vans, City hopes to improve reliability — and ridership

The new fleet is slated to arrive in August.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Handi-Van is a critical resource for those with disabilities. And now efforts are underway to improve those key services.

The City purchased 48 new vehicles that will replace nearly of hundreds of 9-year-old Handi-Vans with more than 500,000 miles.

They’re worth nearly $10 million and 80% is federal funding.

We spoke with the Department of Transportation Services to see how those changes are coming along.

Officials said the new fleet will address some concerns that have been raised by some of it’s 3,000 daily users, including reducing wait times.

Compared to previous vehicle models, the City said the new Handi-Vans will also come with improved reverse docking lights and electronic passenger doors, for enhanced safety and comfort for both riders and operators.

The Ford Handi-Vans are being built in Kalihi by Soderholm Bus and Mobility.

There are about 13,000 people who are certified as Handi-Van eligible with bout 8,000 of them who used the service at least once during the past year.

The service operates island-wide 365 days a year (virtually 24 hours per day).

The Handi-Van fare is $2.00 for low income riders and $2.25 for a standard rate. The actual trip cost is around $50.

The new fleet is slated to arrive in August.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flash flood warning cancelled for Kauai, but Kuhio Highway remains closed
Car into Pizza Hut building in Waianae
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery
In a career that that saw him appear on both television and radio, Leahey appeared on KGMB,...
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

Latest News

Puna Geothermal Venture to give update on power plant at community meeting
The owners said Kai is a 3-year-old American pit bull.
Investigation underway after Hawaii Island police officer fatally shoots pit bull
Bolstering its fleet of aged Handi-Vans, City hopes to improve reliability — and ridership
Bolstering its fleet of aged Handi-Vans, City hopes to improve reliability — and ridership
Downed pole in Ala Moana area
Repairs completed for downed pole in Ala Moana area