After 47 years, Aloha Stadium says ‘aloha’ with closing ceremony event

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years of being Hawaii’s largest outdoor arena and home to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team, Aloha stadium is hosting a final aloha before they make way for a new facility.

The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Free Spirits Hawaii, the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace, and Odem Corporation.

At the event, you can pay tribute to the iconic Aloha Stadium with photo ops and activities, including an unguided limited tour and viewing of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame, Old Queen Street Stadium Museum, and event memorabilia from the past 47 years.

You’ll also be able to check out areas of Aloha Stadium that are usually off-limits to the public, including locker rooms and the field.

And get a firsthand look at memorabilia from past concerts, professional sporting events, University of Hawaii games, and even Athlete uniforms — including Colt Brennan and Timmy Chang.

On the field, fans and Keiki will be able to live the game day experience one last time, featuring pregame activities followed by half-time games, giveaways, and entertainment throughout the event.

They will also be catered by some of Hawaii’s favorite local food trucks to bring back beloved stadium foods.

Due to limited spacing, reservations are required. Tickets are now available online here.

