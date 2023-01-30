Navy: Water is still safe despite toxic firefighter foam leak at Red Hill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy says water is still safe even after the leak of toxic firefighter foam at Red Hill last November.

Military leaders said the level of PFAS forever chemicals did not exceed state or federal standards.

About 1,300 gallons of the firefighting foam — known as Aqueous Film Forming Foam or AFFF — leaked last November.

The foam contained PFAs. DOH said when released into the environment, PFAs or “forever chemicals” create persistent hazards to people and the environment.

The military still has not revealed the cause of the spill.

The State Health Department said it is conducting its own independent testing of the water. The results will be shared with the public when they’re available.

This story may be updated.

