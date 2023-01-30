Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, her mother said in a statement.(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Priscilla Presley is questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

According to a court filing gathered by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, filed a petition that disputed a 2016 amendment to the will.

The petition says Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees in favor of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide.

Included in other issues surrounding the amendment, it is claimed that Priscilla did not receive the amendment while Lisa Marie was alive as required by her trust, and that it misspells Priscilla’s name.

The petition also claims the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questions the legitimacy of Lisa Marie’s signature.

“[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley’s] usual and customary signature,” according to the documents.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after time in the hospital following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was buried at Graceland.

Her official cause of death is yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flood watch up for all islands as winter storm batters state
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Extreme rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are still possible into Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James...
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

Latest News

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN declares First Alert Weather Day as flood watch remains in effect for state