Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: Father punched baby twice in face and head, also punched mother

Martinez Payton, 31, was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic...
Martinez Payton, 31, was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother.

According to court records, 31-year-old Martinez Payton was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Colerain Township police arrested Payton Saturday morning and said he fled the home.

Affidavits written by police said he punched his baby with a closed fist twice in the face and head, creating “a substantial risk for the victim due to the victim being 10 months old.” He also allegedly “poured Ginger Ale” on the baby.

The mother of the son told police Payton slapped her on both sides of her face, struck her in the face with a closed fist, pushed her into a wall, and then fled in a vehicle, another affidavit said.

Police filed a motion asking the court to issue a temporary protection order for the victims against the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
A winter storm is walloping the state, bringing the threat of flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flood watch up for all islands as winter storm batters state
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Extreme rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are still possible into Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James...
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

Latest News

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
President Biden announced an infrastructure law that will provide funding for two train tunnels.
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix
President Biden announced an infrastructure law that will provide funding for two train tunnels.
Biden: Century-old tunnel gets infrastructure funding
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death