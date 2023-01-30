Tributes
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been strangled and bound, Honolulu police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday.

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said Ilae was found in a bathtub with her wrists bound with zip ties.

An autopsy later confirmed her cause of death was likely strangulation and her manner of death homicide.

She said that last week Ilae went to meet 48-year-old Frank Camaro, who was also later reported missing.

The two had an altercation while in a car together, Thoemmes said, and Camaro strangled the victim.

“Frank and Johnalynn knew each other. They drove to White Plains Beach to discuss things in his vehicle,” Thoemmes said, adding they later went to the Waikele unit.

“Frank gained control over her and strangled her.”

Camaro disposed of Ilae’s body in the bathtub before driving to the Ala Moana Hotel, where he fatally shot himself.

Officers used digital tracking to find Camaro’s body.

Ilae was a longtime employee of First Hawaiian Bank.

The bank issued a statement Saturday calling her a “well-loved team member.”

The statement continued:

“Those of us who were fortunate enough to know and work with her have lost a dear friend. We will be making counseling services available for our employees ... and are keeping Johnalynn, her family and her friends in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

